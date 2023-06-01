Gov. Hobbs says she's 'pausing' water supply certificates. What does that mean?

The governor announced Thursday that Arizona will pause issuing assured water supply determinations relying solely on groundwater supplies.

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Thursday that Arizona will pause issuing assured water supply certificates for new developments in the Valley relying solely on groundwater.

Arizona law requires developers to prove areas in an active management area have a guaranteed amount of water before the land can be sold for development.

But Hobbs said the Phoenix area's current water projections are legally obligating the state to now pause issuing new certificates for lots relying only on groundwater.

"This pause will not affect growth within any of our major cities where robust water portfolios have been proven to cover current and future demands," Hobbs said.

The pause won't hinder the estimated 80,000 undeveloped lots that have already obtained assured water supply determinations, Hobbs added. Certificates can still be obtained if the applicant proves the land has access to other supplies of water, officials said.

Thursday's announcement came as Hobbs unveiled the latest groundwater model projection, which shows the Valley not meeting 4% of its groundwater demand within a 100-year period.

The governor announced her administration was investing $40 million in federal funds for water conservation and groundwater management efforts.

Despite the uncertain projections made about the Valley's groundwater, Hobbs insisted that Arizona's water future is secure and sustainable.

"We are not out of water," Hobbs said.

