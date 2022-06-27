Electrical failure sends Grand Canyon into stage 1 water restrictions

The Grand Canyon National Park announced water conservation measures for the North Rim on Monday.

ARIZONA, Texas — The Grand Canyon National Park is going into stage 1 water conservation measures following an electrical failure that has impacted the Roaring Springs pump house.

These restrictions are in place for the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. At this time the cause and extent of damage to the electrical system are unknown. Officials have not released an estimated time of repair.

Visitor facilities are expected to remain open with water limitations in place.

The following stage 1 water conservation measures will be in effect:

Using low water cleaning techniques and reduction of toilet flushing.

Shortened shower time; showers should be turned off while soaping.

No car or bus washing.

No use of potable water for outdoor watering of plants or lawns.

Only run full loads of laundry and dishwashers, utilize eco-mode if available.

Closure of campground laundry and shower.

North Rim concession food service limited with disposable dishes and utensils utilized.

Officials want to remind everyone that conserving water now can delay or even prevent more strict water restrictions later on.

Drinking water will still be available in the following park locations:

North Kaibab Trail

North Kaibab Trailhead

Cottonwood Campground

Manzanita day-use area

If you're going to be hiking the inner trails, be prepared to carry all drinking water or a way to treat creek water.

You can click here for more information on closures, restrictions, and trail details.

