Feds plan even more cuts to Arizona's Colorado river water

The seven states that rely on the Colorado River failed to come to a water-cut consensus. Here's the plan the Bureau of Reclamation has been teasing for months.

ARIZONA, USA — A bill is coming due for Arizona, California and Nevada. The bill will be paid in water cuts felt by millions, but exactly how the cuts will be made is still unclear.

For months, the U.S. government has been telling the seven states that rely on the Colorado River (California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming) to cut 2 million acre-feet of water use.

An acre-foot is about as much water as three households use in a year, give or take.

The implied threat: that the feds would do it for them if no agreement came.

The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday morning unveiled its plans to make those cuts itself.

There are three options the Department can consider:

Do nothing: The states would continue operating under the existing agreements, which are headed for major water shortfalls

Option 1: Make equal cuts to every water user across the board, regardless of need or place in line, similar to a "flat tax"

Option 2: Make cuts based on priority. Some water users have higher priority than others based on previous agreements.

The Secretary of the Interior will hear public comments on all the options before deciding on one in August 2024.

The bureau will then create new guidelines for operating the river once current guidelines expire in 2026.

How exactly the water cuts will happen is still up in the air, but three possibilities were put forward in the SEIS. Both of the alternative water cuts include fewer releases from the already dwindling Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell to keep Hoover Dam running at Lake Mead. However, each of the alternatives also results in greater economic and water losses for Arizona.

Missing from the Tuesday announcement: any hint of how these cuts should, or would be made.

“Fundamentally, it is one community comprised of 40 million people and landscapes that need us to get this right," Bureau of Reclamation commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton said.

Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University, said she hoped the announcement would kickstart the Western states to finally come to an agreement, now that they know the feds are serious.

"You know, we've done this work and so we've gotten a lot of the things out of the way that we would have to do in order to take action," Porter said.

In response to the proposal, Arizona's water officials and senators shared a common sentiment: all states which rely on the Colorado River need to work together to face the crisis.

“We need all Colorado River states to come together and do their part," Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly said. "Today’s announcement underscores the urgent need for basin states to take the lead by coming to a long-term agreement to protect the Colorado River system."

"Management of the Colorado River demands real leadership – and most importantly – compromise so Arizona and the entire West can continue to grow and thrive for generations to come," said Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

The Arizona Department of Water Management and the Central Arizona Project (CAP) echoed this sentiment in a joint statement, saying that sharing the drought burden will be necessary moving forward.

"We keep saying we're in this together, but there were no cuts mentioned for Upper Basin states," CAP President Terry Goddard said. "It's going to take everyone at the table."

Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, spoke at Tuesday's announcement, hinting that, regardless of what path was chosen, it was likely to end up in court.

"Those paths have dire consequences, In some cases, it may spur opposition or even litigation”," Buschatzke said. “Once litigation occurs, if it does, it's going to be very difficult to negotiate something moving forward."

The announcement was made after federal officials issued a deadline for states last June. The ultimatum urged Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming to come together and figure out how to cut two to four million acre-feet of Colorado River water in order to keep the river flowing.

States failed to meet the call to action before the deadline. One plan was agreed upon by every state except California, which issued its own plan in response.

The proposal marks the next step of federal officials acting on their promise to force cuts in lieu of a unanimous agreement between states.

Read the full draft here:

