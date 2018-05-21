PHOENIX - Summer is coming in hot and everyone wants to be around the pool, but it's important that everyone knows how to be safe around water.

The Valley of the Sun YMCA is offering 1,600 swim lessons May 21-25. The lessons are open to the beginning swimmers ages 6 months to adult at no cost. YMCA members and non-members are welcome.

Lessons will take place at 13 Valley YMCA locations. According to the YMCA, spots are still available but space is limited.

Swimming is an important life skill, especially here in Arizona where backyard pools are commonplace.

According to the YMCA, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children ages 1-4.

The YMCA encourages people to check with their local branch to register for this classes. Registration must be done in person.

You can find a location nearest to you on the YMCA website.

