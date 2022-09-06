Teen girl dies after boat capsizes on Lake Havasu

A 17-year-old girl was flown to a Phoenix hospital after a boat capsized Sunday on Lake Havasu, officials say.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A teenage girl has died after a boat she was in capsized on Lake Havasu during the Labor Day weekend, officials say.

The 17-year-old girl was trapped underneath the boat Sunday and had to rescued with the help of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. She was later flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital and died Monday night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was a resident of Pico Rivera, California.

The incident was one of several that MCSO responded to on Lake Havasu during the three-day holiday weekend.

Deputies reported making at least 22 arrests for reckless boating, as well as assisting 14 boaters for various crashes and injuries.

On Sunday, MCSO deputies responded to several water rescues after a large storm caused the lake's waves to reach up to six feet tall.

Multiple distressed boaters had to be pulled from the water, assisted from stranded watercrafts, and brought to a safe harbor, MCSO said. At least three calls made to MCSO involved sunken boats.

"The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to check the weather forecast before and during a day on the water," the agency wrote in a statement.

