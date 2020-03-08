What to know about Primary Election Day in Arizona

Here are a few things to know about Election Day on August 4 in Arizona.

PHOENIX — Election Day is Tuesday for Arizona's Primary Election.

The Primary Election is a chance for voters to choose their party's nominees who will move on the General Election.

Independent voters are able to choose which party they would like to vote in.

For those who received ballots in the mail, the recommended deadline to mail your ballot was on July 29. However, you can still take your ballot to a drop-off location or voting location by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you lost or damaged your ballot or did not get a mail-in ballot you can still go to a voting location near you to vote.

Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

You'll need to show ID at the polling location. You'll be asked your name, where you live and present either an ID card with your name, picture and address OR two other forms of ID. Here are more details on identification requirements.