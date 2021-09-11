Mobile voting is coming to Arizona; here's how you can test it out

The pilot program to cast ballots on a mobile phone will run throughout November for Chandler residents.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — At a time when election integrity has been under intense scrutiny, Chandler will be the first city in Arizona to try out mobile voting.

The city of Chandler has started a pilot program for residents to download a voting app on their mobile devices. From Nov. 9 until Nov. 30, Chandler residents will be able to download the app, verify their identity, and cast a vote for a mock election.

The pilot program is a test and will not affect the outcome of an actual election, the city said.

Residents over the age of 13 are invited to participate. The city wants younger people to experience how using blockchain technology to cast a ballot on a phone could be done in the future.

Blockchain technology is a system of recording information that makes it difficult to change or hack, according to the city.

To participate, the free app “Voatz” will need to be downloaded. Residents will need their government-issued photo ID, a valid email address, and a mobile number.

The app also requires a "live selfie" to ensure that the voter matches with their ID.

Those ages 13-17 will need to complete the online registration to participate since they're not yet registered to vote in Arizona.

Residents will also be able to cast their mobile vote in person at Chandler City Hall, where they can receive assistance from staff during the voting period from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tabulation will be recorded onsite at Chandler City Hall on Dec. 1 and can be viewed live via WebEx. A final report on the mock election will be presented to the Chandler City Council in December.

Officially offering mobile voting as an option in the future will need to be considered in partnership with Maricopa County, the city said. If mobile voting did become an option, it would be in addition to voting in person or by mail.

Arizona Politics