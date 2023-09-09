Independent voters are Arizona’s largest voting bloc

People who vote without the label of Democratic, Libertarian or Republican are the biggest group in Maricopa County, too.

PHOENIX — Independent voters make up Arizona’s largest voting bloc, according to the most recent voter registration data.

The state has more than has over 4 million people registered to vote as of July 2023, and 34.5% of those registered to vote identify as independent voters. Independent voters claim no party affiliation — Republican, Democratic or Libertarian — or list their party as “other.”

The Republican Party claims the second most voters, at 34.4 percent, followed by the Democratic Party at 30 percent and Libertarian at .8 percent.

Maricopa County follows a similar pattern:

Independent voters account for 35.3% of registered voters

Republican voters account for at 34.2% of registered voters

Democratic voters account for 29.4% of registered voters

Libertarian voters account for .84% of registered voters

Voters who used no labels account for .2% of registered voters

In the 2022 general election, Arizona independent voters represented 33.89%, the second largest bloc of voters in the state. According to data from the state, Arizona independents did not begin to gain traction until 2010 and have continued to inch closer to becoming the majority ever since.

