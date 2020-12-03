PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The video above features the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak as of March 12.

As some Arizonans prepare to vote in the Presidential Preference Election, the state has taken extra precautions to address concerns over spreading the coronavirus.

According to a statement from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, counties throughout the state will allow curbside voting for those who need it. Facilities will be fully cleaned and disinfected where voting takes place. And staff will advise people to avoid crowds on Election Day unless they are voting.

Some polling places have even been moved. The Associated Press reported five Phoenix-area polling places have been moved because of the coronavirus. The polling places will be moved from senior living centers to other locations to protect elderly residents, who experts say are the most vulnerable to the virus.

More than 3,100 voters were mailed postcards with their new polling location information in Maricopa County.

The 2020 Presidential Preference Election is March 17. Only Democratic voters will be participating. Voters registered on or before Feb. 18, 2020 are eligible to vote in this election.

For more information go here. We will be sure to update you on any other polling changes.

