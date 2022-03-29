Volleyball tournament to honor Valley teen after deadly crash

The proceeds from Legacy of Love tournament this weekend will go to help the family of those injured in the crash.

MESA, Ariz. — A memorial volleyball tournament is set to honor the life of Alexa Cruz after her tragic death in a car crash.

Cruz, 17, a junior at Cesar Chavez High School, died in a car crash on Feb. 3, while driving from Goodyear to a volleyball tournament in Austin, Texas after severe weather canceled their flights.

Cruz's family and two other families rented an SUV to make the drive together.

The car hit black ice and lost control and crashed into an 18-wheeler. Alexa died on the scene, while her Venom Volleyball Club teammates Vanessa Ramirez and Gabby Romero were injured and taken to the hospital, along with Alexa's mom.

In total, six were sent to the hospital with varying injuries

The memorial will take place on April 2 and 3 and will be hosted at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, a release from Legacy Sports USA said.

Since the tragedy, the community has raised more than $190,000 in donations from their GoFundMe account.

The proceeds from the memorial tournament will benefit the relief fund for the families, the release said.