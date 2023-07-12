Get a text from Verizon regarding area code changes? Here's what it means

On Tuesday, Verizon said its' eliminating area code boundaries between 480, 602 and 623 area codes so that all three serve the same geographic region.

ARIZONA, USA — That old-school 602 number you thought meant you were an OG Phoenix resident doesn't mean a thing anymore.

On Tuesday, Verizon let its customers know the company is eliminating area code boundaries between the 480, 602 and 623 area codes so that all three area codes serve the same geographic region.

The boundary elimination overlay does not require customers to change their area code or phone number. However, you must include the area code when dialing all calls, including local calls within the same area code.

What will be the new dialing procedure?

Anyone with a 480, 602 or 623 area code must include the area code when dialing local calls.

When will the change begin?

On Aug. 12, 2023, if you have a 602 or 623 area code you must dial the area code + telephone number on all calls, including calls within the same area code. If you do not dial the area code + telephone number, your calls will not be completed. All calls from the 480 area code already require dialing ten digits

Beginning Sept. 12, 2023, the boundary lines among the 480, 602 and 623 area codes will be removed.

New telephone lines or services in any of the former 480, 602 or 623 geographic regions may be assigned numbers from any of the three area codes.

What will you need to do?

In addition to dialing the area code + telephone number for all local calls, all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other equipment programmed to dial a seven-digit number will need to be reprogrammed to include the area code.

What will remain the same?

Your telephone number, including the current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the boundary elimination overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.

You will continue to dial 1+10 digits for long-distance calls.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or and 811.

For more information, please contact Verizon or visit the Arizona Corporation Commission website.

