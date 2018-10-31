Before the election on Nov. 6, voters still need to decide on how to vote on the five statewide propositions.

On a Facebook Live conducted on Tuesday, many of the questions were directed toward Prop 127, or the clean energy initiative. The proposition would force utility companies to get half of their energy from renewable sources of energy, like wind and solar.

The companies have fought over what the cost may mean for consumers. Groups backed by APS have claimed studies showing rate increases, which could cost families more than $1,000 a year. Meanwhile, those supporting the proposition have claimed it could save Arizona $4 billion dollars.

The reality is, both of these claims are guesses. It is tough to guess the future cost of producing solar power as technology, and the efficiency of that technology may change.

Prop 126 also received plenty of ad play. The legislation would not allow lawmakers to raise taxes on services past 2017 levels. Supporters claim the proposition would protect taxpayers. Opponents claim it would tie the hands of lawmakers if they needed to raise revenue, forcing lawmakers to cut services or raise other taxes to higher levels.

