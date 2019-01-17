PHOENIX — We are now in day 26 of the government shutdown, and that has many people wondering why federal employees don't simply walk off the job and strike.

If TSA agents walked off the job, that could cripple the economy, bring air transportation to a screeching halt and perhaps stop the shutdown.

There are nearly 1,000 TSA agents who work at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix and a total of 1,200 across Arizona. Each and every one of them has been working without a paycheck for almost a month now.

Juan Casarez, president of the American Federation of Government Employees TSA Local 1250, says workers are starting to feel the effects.

"They’re feeling the pinch but they have a mission to complete for the traveling public, but basically they’re going to wait around for the next pay period," said Casarez.

So far, TSA workers have missed one paycheck. Then next scheduled pay date is Jan. 25. So after 26 days without pay, many are asking why don't they strike.

"By federal law, we’re not allowed to strike because Ronald Regan put that to end during the walkout in 1981 when air traffic controllers tried to strike," said Casarez.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan fired more than 11,000 air traffic controllers who decided to strike over pay and working conditions.

But the inability for federal workers to strike began with the Taft-Hartly Act in 1947. According to the National Labor Relations Board, the law was intended to prevent public-sector workers from leveraging a work stoppage that could cripple the U.S. government or major industries.

It’s something TSA workers are well aware of.

"The risk if you walk out is you’ll be unemployed," said Casarez.

According to NBC News, The American Federation of Government Employees has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration alleging that by requiring employees to work without pay, the government is in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

This may be the only hope a change in the law will eventually come. But something like that would likely be tied up in the courts for months, even years.

So it’s likely the only way TSA employees will be paid is when the shutdown ends.

We can confirm that TSA workers can't walk off the job because if they do, they will be terminated.