Already, 1.2 million votes have been cast in Arizona's election, according to data from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office.

According to Maricopa County recorder Adrian Fontes, the county is seeing "robust" turnout through early voting. Already more than 838,000 votes have been cast. During the last midterms in 2014, a total of 877,000 votes were cast.

The county is on pace to fly past the 2014 number.

According to data from the secretary of state's office, 42.7 percent of ballots returned have come from registered Republicans, 33.6 percent have come from registered Democrats, and 23 percent have come from voters unaffiliated with either party.

The split marks the lowest gap between Republicans and Democrats in any midterm since before 2006.

It is important to note that just because ballots are returned by a person registered to a certain party, that does not mean they voted or all the candidates of that party.