It's a sobering reality in America.

In 2018, there have been 40 school campus shootings, according to statistics compiled by gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. About half of those involved someone getting hurt or killed.

The number of children killed in those shootings is 32, according to a recent report in The Washington Post. A review of crime statistics by the U.S. Department of Justice shows similar results.

According to same report by The Post, there have been, by comparison, 28 deaths of service members in both combat and non-combat related incidents since the beginning of the year. That number does not include motor vehicle accidents.

The report also points out the statistics don't mean going to school is more dangerous than serving in the military because there are 50 million students in public elementary and high schools and only 1.3 million members of the armed forces.

Given the ratios, The Post concludes, this year a member of the military has been about 40 times as likely to be killed in uniform than a child is to die in a school shooting.

© 2018 KPNX