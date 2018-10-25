PHOENIX - After a series of pipe bombs were sent to prominent Democrats across the East Coast and CNN's New York Bureau, we set out to verify if the U.S. Postal Service checks all the mail it delivers for threats.

The US Postal Inspection Service is in charge of investigating crimes involving the mail. The USPIS sent a statement saying they employ lots of different methods to identify threats:

The U.S. Postal Service has developed a comprehensive approach to protecting the mailsystem by utilizing a targeted strategy of specialized technology, screening protocols and employee training. The Postal Inspection Service has organized response teams nationwide for investigating suspicious parcels through our Dangerous Mail Investigations (DMI) Program. DMI Inspectors are trained to recognize the common characteristics of suspicious mail and are highly proficient in the use of state-of-the-art equipment to include portable X-ray machines. Any reports of suspicious mailings are taken very seriously, as they may impact the safety of postal employees and disrupt the processing of mail. Ensuring the safety of our employees and our customers is of the utmost importance.

What that means is the USPS has technology that scans for biological and chemical threats in the sorting facilities.

They also have staff trained to recognize sketchy postal customers who may be trying to mail illegal materials like drugs, bombs or guns.

And they have other staff that looks for suspicious packages.

But former ATF bomb technician Tony May said the postal service does not scan everything for explosives.

"No, there is no real screening done by the postal service when these things go through the mail," May said.

So we can verify that while the postal service is checking the mail, it's not checking everything.

© 2018 KPNX