According to a report by CNN, internal documents within the Transportation Security Administration detail how a working group there is considering putting an end to security screening at small and medium sized airports.

An agency spokesperson says the idea is not a new issue and is part of its annual review, according to the CNN story.

A spokesperson with the TSA declined to comment on specifics, but issued a statement to 12 News that reads in part:

"Every year as part of the federal budget process TSA is asked to discuss potential operational efficiencies… this year is no different,” a statement reads. “Any potential operational changes to better allocate limited taxpayer resources are simply part of predecisional discussions and deliberations and would not take place without a risk assessment to ensure the security of the aviation system."

12 News interviewed Richard Bloom, chief academic officer and director of terrorism, intelligence and security studies Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott. Bloom said TSA administrators need to know threats and vulnerabilities to develop a risk assessment before making any decisions. Based on the risk assessment, which is always evolving, the TSA decides where to allocate limited resources.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“Any team of people involved in aviation security should be continuing to get new information, evaluating that information and making modifications to fit the needs accordingly,” Bloom said.

In other words, security procedures evolve with the times.

Boom said available intelligence should dictate whether the TSA upgrades or downgrades resources. 12 News asked him whether the TSA is legally obligated to provide high-tech screening at all federally associated airports.

Bloom said TSA's mission with Homeland Security is broad. Details of how the mission is carried out are left up to the agency.

Because the legal requirements of that mission are not specifically defined, and because there is no law that requires screening at all federal airports, 12 News can verify that the TSA could remove screening from small and medium sized airports.

© 2018 KPNX