PHOENIX - Two safe haven locations were within two miles of the apartment of 19-year-old Jenna Folwell. Police say Folwell drowned her 4-week-old son before faking his abduction.

Safe haven locations allow mothers to drop off children if they feel they cannot take care of the child, no questions asked, provided they are not more than three days old.

"After 72 hours, the best option from a safe haven standpoint is to come to any hospital, any fire department, any emergency department, and simply say, 'I don't think it’s safe for me to have the baby,'" said Salil Pradhan, a pediatrician with Maricopa Integrated Health System. "Before 72 hours, it's no questions asked. There is no police investigation ... after 72 hours that’s a different situation."

Safe haven laws vary by state. Most give three days like Arizona, while other states sometimes give more time.

Jenna Folwell missed the 72-hour window, but she likely still could have taken the baby to a safe haven location to get help and not deal with the responsibility.

Hospitals, fire stations, licensed private child welfare agencies, adoption agencies, emergency medical service providers and churches are safe haven locations in Arizona.

If you have concerns, you can call 1-888-510-BABY(2229) to have a confidential conversation.

© 2018 KPNX