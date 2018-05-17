Words matter. Context matters.

And while President Trump has made disparaging remarks in the past about immigrants—and even entire countries—this comment came in a very specific context.

President Trump has never been one to mince words.

On Wednesday, during a roundtable discussion on immigration, the president made this comment about some deported immigrants who are MS-13 gang members.

“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in — and we’re stopping a lot of them — but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals. And we’re taking them out of the country at a level and at a rate that’s never happened before. And because of the weak laws, they come in fast, we get them, we release them, we get them again, we bring them out. It’s crazy,” Trump said.

Some politicians and news outlets jumped on the term to suggest the president was describing undocumented immigrants in general.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded on Twitter, "When all of our great-great-grandparents came to America they weren't 'animals,' and these people aren't either."

The White House attempting to clear up the controversy today.

"This is one of the most vicious and deadly gangs that operates by the motto of rape, control and kill,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “If the media and liberals want to defend MS-13, they're more than welcome to. Frankly I don't think the term that the president used was strong enough."

Using a dehumanizing term like “animal” to describe any human being may be controversial. But 12 News can verify the president was referring to alleged MS-13 gang members who have been deported—many who have been accused of violent crimes.

It’s also worth noting that studies by the federal government show that undocumented immigrants in general are less likely to commit violent crimes in the U.S. than citizens.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, MS-13 affiliated immigrants made up 13 percent of all arrests by ICE between 2005 and 2014, but they accounted for 35 percent of accused murderers.

