PHOENIX - A homecoming party late Saturday night near Clemson, South Carolina ended in disaster when the floor gave way.

In all, 30 people were hurt, with six remaining hospitalized as of Monday morning.

“People are together and dancing together and you have a concentrated load, you are going to have failures," said Don Brown, annual facilities program supervisor with the Phoenix Planning and Development Department. “Usually, that’s the No. 1 cause of the failure: It doesn't meet the design criteria of what it was supposed to be used for.”

According to Brown, the concentrated weight of people most likely caused the floor to collapse. A similar story has played out in other collapses around the country.

Brown said most residential floors are designed to handle 40 pounds of pressure per square foot. A dance floor at a club is designed to handle 100 pounds of pressure per square foot.

Brown said the party would have been like putting a Ford Explorer in the middle of your living room with the amount of pressure put on the floor.

According to Brown, the City of Phoenix inspects floors when the building is initially built, but does not deal with it again unless the purpose of the building changes, or there is remodeling.

