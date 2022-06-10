x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

1 dead after small plane destined for Phoenix crashes in strawberry field

According to the FAA, the plane was flying to Phoenix Deer Valley Airport before it crashed Friday morning in Ventura County.
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department is the scene where a small plane crashed and burned in a strawberry field in Oxnard, Calif., on Friday, June 10, 2022.. (Ventura County Fire Department via AP)

OXNARD, Calif. — A small plane crashed and burned in a Southern California strawberry field Friday morning and one person was killed, authorities said.

The crash occurred near U.S. 101 in Oxnard, the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.

Firefighter Andy VanSciver, a department spokesperson, told the Ventura County Star that one person was aboard the aircraft and was killed.

The plane clipped buildings on the south side of the freeway before going down in the field on the north side of the highway.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: 5 Marines killed after aircraft crashes in Southern California | Top 10

More Videos

In Other News

Tackling the concussion crisis. What's the ultimate price of chasing gridiron glory? | 12 News Vault