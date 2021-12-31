This Italian family-run circus is a New Year's Eve tradition in Arizona

Zoppe: An Italian Family Circus, swings through the Valley for New Year's weekend.

TEMPE, Ariz. — How does a high-flying new year sound? The Zoppe Italian Family Circus is in the Valley, celebrating 15 years of performing in Arizona. This season's show is called, "The New Life," and has acrobats, horses, clowns and more.

The one-ring circus shows off an old-world tradition of circus arts with Italian roots. Expert jugglers and crazy canines wow crowds in an intimate tent setting.

There's a special New Year's Eve show for families, complete with party favors, a Big Top balloon drop and NYE countdown to end the evening.

Zoppe returned to the Valley in person this year, after performing drive-in shows in 2020 because of COVID-19. The message of this season's show, "The New Life," is one of survival and hope for the future of the circus.

Part of the show's proceeds are donated to the American Cancer Society. Tickets start at $15. And shows are in the big tent in the Big Surf parking lot through January 2.

Zoppe has been entertaining families for 177 years.

