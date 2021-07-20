Zanjeros aka ditch riders continue longstanding tradition to keep water running in the desert since the 1800s

Zanjeros of the early days used to ride on horseback to keep water flowing in the desert, now they use trucks and technology to get the job done.

PHOENIX — Living in the desert, do you ever wonder where our water comes from? It's quite the process, and it's steeped in tradition. Workers called zanjeros or ditch riders are people who literally keep our water running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

SRP's Max Hernandez followed in his family's footsteps to continue the job for decades after his father.

"My father actually worked here for 34 years and growing up this job provided for him, for our family and it was a very important part of my life," Hernandez said.

Like his dad, Hernandez is going on just over two decades of combing Valley canals with SRP.

"It's definitely manual labor, 24 hours a day we run, seven days a week, 365 days a year," he said. "We're constantly out here."

Hernandez is a zanjero like his father was.

"It means ditch rider in Spanish," Hernandez said. "We operate the canals and the laterals to get water to the entire Valley."

It's a job so calculated and important, the Valley would dry up without it.

"If my position was gone, the Valley would die, essentially," Hernandez said.

A zanjero's work goes back to the 1800s.

"Zanjeros of the early days used to ride on horseback," he said. "Each zanjero had their own house on their own area, where they would service a horse riding distance away from their area."

Today, technology has changed much of the work. Zanjeros like Hernandez use trucks, tech, and manual operations, working gates around canals and controlling water from SRP canals and laterals so the Valley doesn't run out.

"Living in the desert, the number one thing is water and that's what we do," he said.

It's a line of work that's more than just a job for Hernandez.

"It taught me a lot of responsibility growing up as a kid and what needed to be done to have a family and survive," he said.

Hernandez now carries those lessons on with his own family and ditch riding to distribute water well into the 21st Century.