Yuma doctor receives personal thanks from Joe Biden for COVID-19 work

YUMA, Ariz. — A Yuma emergency room doctor is refusing to go home quietly each night after his shift.

Dr. Cleavon Gilman goes online and uses his platform to advocate for stronger public health measures. He also publishes near-daily photos and stories of Americans who are dying from COVID-19.

His Twitter account has garnered tens of thousands of Twitter followers.

Over the weekend President-elect Joe Biden called Dr. Gilman to thank him for his advocacy and his service.

Gilman, an Iraq war vet, writes passionately about the medical war being waged against COVID-19. He is highly critical of politicians who don’t implement stronger public health measures.

I'm proud to serve the citizens of Yuma, Arizona and will continue to advocate for all Americans during this pandemic. Arizona really needs to implement stay-at-home orders to flatten the curve because our ICUs are at capacity! We need your help @dougducey! https://t.co/9oVWGlY0To — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) December 6, 2020

“When I was talking to Joe Biden, we were talking about a unified message to the country,” Gilman said. “He is going to use the defensive production act to increase the number of N-95 masks for healthcare across the country, which I’m encouraged to hear.”

Gilman worries that heading into the Christmas holiday, Americans will assume if they wear a mask they are protected. He stresses the need to be aware of surroundings and stay away from indoor gatherings.

“Please don’t have these sleepovers and birthday parties where you are spreading the infection to people,” Gilman said.

