SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Maricopa mom accused of abusing her adopted children who appeared in viral YouTube videos has died, according to police.

Police said Machelle Hobson died 10 a.m. Tuesday in Scottsdale, but had no further information.

The Pinal County Attorney's Office said Tuesday it will not dismiss the dozens of felony charges against Hobson until a death certificate has been issued.

Hobson was deemed unfit to stand trial in August after she suffered a brain injury while in custody.

She had been in a medical facility receiving treatment, and her representatives were back in court earlier this month to determine whether Hobson would ever be ready for trial.

Court documents paint a shocking picture of what went on in Hobson's Maricopa home. Officials say her adopted children ranged from 3 to 15 years old. The children told authorities they would be pepper-sprayed, beaten, forced to take ice baths and locked in a closet without food, water or access to a restroom for days.

On March 13, Hobson's biological daughter called police after one of her adopted sisters said their mother was abusing them, prompting a welfare check at the home.

Police said during the welfare check, a child wearing only a pull-up was found in an unlocked closet, which had a locking mechanism.

The children told DCS their mother took them out of school to film their YouTube series, which had more than 700,000 followers and more than 242 million views. The children mentioned to DCS they had not been in school for years.

According to court paperwork, Hobson may have made around $300,000 from her YouTube channel in 2018. The judge had said her assets were frozen shortly after her arrest.

The Pinal County Attorney's Office did not say whether it would continue to pursue Hobson's assets after her death.