PHOENIX — Chandler Police tracked down the trailer and gear that was stolen from the parking lot of the Ice Den Chandler over the weekend.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the stolen hockey trailer was located abandoned Monday night in Phoenix near Van Buren and 52 streets.

In a Facebook post from the Ice Den Chandler account, they say it looks like all the gear inside was there.

"We still need to inventory the items but are thankful and relieved to have the equipment and apparel back in our possession," the post said.

The Arizona Coyotes offered to donate $20,000 to the Arizona Bobcats youth hockey program after the trailer was stolen Sunday.

Ice Den Chandler wrote on Facebook that the trailer was taken from the ice skating rink near 56th and Harrison streets at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The trailer, the business said, had gear for the Arizona Bobcats youth hockey program.

"Teams are devastated by the situation and now scrambling to prepare for the season," part of the post read.

The Arizona Coyotes also put out a PSA on its Twitter page, asking for help.

The business said a video showed a Toyota Sequoia with the license plate in the back window of the driver’s side.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Chandler Police Department's non-emergency silent tip line at 480-782-4440.