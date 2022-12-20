Young woman found dead in car in Buckeye

The young woman was found deceased Tuesday morning at about 11 a.m.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was found in a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old's body was discovered at about 11 a.m. near Skyline Regional Park, located in the 2600 block of North Watson Road. The woman did not show any obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the woman's death.

