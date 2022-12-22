FD: 3-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from Scottsdale pool

Witnesses told firefighters the child was in the pool for approximately five minutes.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Scottsdale Thursday evening, according to Scottsdale firefighters.

Authorities said when emergency crews arrived at the home near 84th and Cholla Streets, bystanders were performing CPR on the child. Firefighters said when paramedics took over treatment, the child started to breathe on her own.

Firefighters said the girl was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Drownings can happen, even in the winter months, when children are not expected to be near water.

As the holidays approach, Phoenix Children's is hopeful no one loses sight of the sad statistic that so many children's lives are lost this time of year to drownings.

Even though it's not pool season, people are still easily distracted, whether it's guests, cooking, or simply the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

