'You were my everything': Funeral held for man killed by DPS Trooper; DOJ to review case

PHOENIX — It was an emotional day for the family of a Phoenix man shot and killed by a DPS Trooper on Memorial Day.

Dion Johnson’s family held his funeral service in South Phoenix Friday, but they still don’t have all their questions answered about his death.

Phoenix Police, who took over the death investigation, say a Trooper found Dion Johnson passed out drunk in his parked car, blocking part of the road near Loop 101 and Tatum.

Police say the DPS Trooper removed a gun he saw in the car and when he went to arrest Johnson, they say Johnson reached through the window and grabbed at the Trooper and his gun, which ultimately led to the Trooper shooting Johnson.

However, without body or dash cams, Johnson’s family fears this case is one-sided.

"My heart hurts," says his mother Erma Johnson. "It's like a razor sliced my heart open."

Friday's focus was not just on Dion's memory but on justice as well.

"You were my everything," Erma said. "You’re my little shadow. You went with me wherever I went. From a baby until you were taken from me."

Demands for justice in his death illuminated with a vigil and amplified by thousands who marched last weekend to DPS Headquarters.

The family is upset the shooting wasn't recording because the responding Troopers didn't have body cameras or dash cameras. They also say they haven't seen a police report and are asking investigators to release the names of the Troopers involved.

"We’ve got to be strong for him," says Dion's 14-year-old daughter, sharing a song at his funeral. "Because that was our rock."

Despite family demands, investigators haven’t released the name of the Trooper who shot Johnson or the other responding Trooper, but DPS tells us they are on paid administrative leave as the case continues.

DPS Director Col. Heston Silbert explained at a press conference last Friday that it's standard procedure for Phoenix PD to handle the investigation when a trooper-involved shooting happens in Phoenix.