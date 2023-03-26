Yavapai County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of Sgt. Thomas W. Tieman

Sgt. Thomas W. Tieman passed away on March 24, after suffering a heart attack.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The sheriff's office announced that Sergeant Thomas W. Tieman passed away on March 24, after suffering a heart attack at his home.

"He led with integrity, loyalty, and courage. He will be remembered for his selfless service to our community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” said Sheriff David Rhodes.

YCSO ANNOUNCES THE LOSS OF ONE OF OUR OWN The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is deeply saddened to announce the... Posted by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 25, 2023

Tieman served his community as a law enforcement officer for more than 25 years, and had spent the last 15 years with the sheriff's office.

“Tommy Tieman was not only a dedicated member of our agency, but an exemplary role model for his fellow law enforcement personnel,” said Rhodes.

While with YCSO, Tieman served as a patrol deputy, with the training unit, Forest Patrol Search and Rescue, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and as the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy (NARTA) sergeant.

Tieman leaves behind his wife, Christy, his four grown children, and his parents, Mary and Tom.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.