PHOENIX — Troopers stopped a person driving the wrong way on Valley freeways Wednesday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the initial report came in of a person driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Loop 101 near SR 51.

More callers later reported the driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of SR 51.

DPS said troopers found the car at Bell Road and a brief chase ensued.

The car was stopped on the freeway at Thunderbird Road.

DPS has not yet released any information about the driver.