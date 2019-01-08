A wrong-way driver crashed into an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Interstate 10 on Thursday.

No one was injured.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said the unidentified suspect was driving westbound on the right shoulder in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

A trooper tried to block off the suspect in the HOV lane, but the suspect struck the front of the patrol car by the Ray Road exit and kept driving.

The suspect went around another patrol vehicle, Graves added.

The suspect stopped in the emergency lane, got out of his car and ran across the gore area.

He was taken into custody shortly after.

Graves said impairment is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash was affecting traffic in the area.

