Wrong way driver hospitalized after crashing into two other cars on Tempe freeway

Officials said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash that sent two to the hospital.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two people are hospitalized after a driver going the wrong way on a Tempe freeway crashed into two other vehicles, Saturday morning.

Around 2:28 a.m., authorities responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of Priest Drive and the Loop-202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound ramps.

Tempe Police said a black Toyota Tundra was driving in the wrong direction on Priest Dr. when it crossed the intersection at Red Mountain Freeway, ran a red light, and collided with two cars going across Priest Dr.

The adult drivers of the other two cars had minor injuries and did not want to be taken to the hospital, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Toyata both had serious injuries. Officials said alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Up to Speed