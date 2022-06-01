Wrong-way driver dead after pickup truck collides with semi-truck on US 60

Two other people were hurt in the collision where impairment is believed to be a factor, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

WITTMANN, Ariz. — A man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after a crash happened on the US 60 highway near Wittmann early Friday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was allegedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic where they collided with a semi-truck, DPS said. The wrong-way driver is believed to have been driving impaired.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. A passenger in the pickup, who was ejected from the truck, and the driver of the semi-truck were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening and minor injuries respectively.

The eastbound lanes of US 60 are blocked off with no estimated time of reopening, the department said. Traffic is being diverted to frontage roads.

Authorities are in the process of informing next of kin and have not yet released the identity of anyone involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

Deaths on Arizona roadways

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

