The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it recommended charges of aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and endangerment against a man in connection with a wrong-way crash that injured two Tempe police officers in November.

Eldorado Mukaj is still undergoing treatment in the hospital after the crash on State Route 51 on November 4 around 1:45 a.m.

His injuries are so severe that he cannot be booked into jail yet, according to DPS. The 27-year-old from Ohio is expected to survive his injuries.

DPS said Mukaj was impaired that morning when he was driving south in the northbound lanes and hit a Tempe police sergeant’s car head-on. Debris from the crash then hit a second Tempe police vehicle.

The two officers were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

