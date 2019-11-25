PHOENIX — Four people have been injured after a wrong-way crash on I-17 near Black Canyon City Sunday night, officials said.

According to Arizona DPS, the two-vehicle crash occurred on northbound I-17 at MP 248 at 10 p.m. DPS said initial information described a pickup truck going southbound in the northbound lanes from MP 250 at a high rate of speed.

As it was traveling down the road, the pickup collided with the second car at MP 248, blocking both lanes, DPS said.

Two are reportedly trapped in one vehicle and one is reportedly trapped in the other vehicle. There is no word on injuries. No further info at this time.

Both northbound lanes of I-17 were blocked. Authorities said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle and the three occupants of the second car were transported for further medical treatment.

The names of those injured and the severity of their injuries have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and DPS said impairment is suspected.

