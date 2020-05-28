Wrong-way crash on I-17 leads to serious crash, closure

DPS says it is investigating impairment as a factor in the crash.

PHOENIX — According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a 45-year-old man in a Suzuki hatchback was driving the wrong-way, going north on I-17 southbound.

That's when the driver collided with a Ford pickup truck carrying two people. The man driving the wrong-way suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He was the only person in that vehicle.

The two people in the pickup truck suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital.

