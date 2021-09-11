Wrong-way crash in Salt River Pima results in fatality

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A wrong-way crash near State Route 87 and Oak Street ended in a fatality Wednesday night, police said.
The Salt River Police Department was called out to the scene of a wrong-way crash at about 9:30 p.m. after two vehicles collided.
One victim was removed from a vehicle and treated for minor injuries. Another person had to be extricated from a vehicle and taken to the hospital, where they later died.
Police did not disclose the identity of the deceased nor if criminal charges may be filed against any of the involved parties.
Salt River police said its traffic unit is continuing to investigate the crash.
Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast on Nov. 9.
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths
