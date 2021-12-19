Wreaths Across America remember the fallen in Arizona

About 3,100 wreaths were received for fallen veterans in the Valley.

MESA, Ariz. — In honor of the veterans that have died in Arizona, the national organization Wreaths Across America stopped in the Valley to remember the fallen.

On Saturday morning, Wreaths Across America visited the Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa to lay down wreaths on the graves of veterans.

The names of each and every veteran who had a wreath laid on their graves were said aloud as well. This is the first year that the remembrance ceremony was held in the East Valley.

Organized by the Pinal County Veterans Memorial Foundation, approximately 3,100 wreaths were received through donations,

The Sherwin-Williams Paint Store also donated a driver and a truck to deliver all of the wreaths throughout the Phoenix area.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

Maricopa

Casa Grande

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.