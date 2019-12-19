PHOENIX — Veterans are learning new culinary skills while having a lot of fun bonding with new friends. It all stems from a new partnership between The Wounded Warrior Project and the Fry’s cooking school in north Phoenix. The program is already having a huge impact.

For Army veteran Asia Smith, this morning's class at Fry’s Cooking School is reviving her passion for food.

"It’s definitely stirred it up. There was already a spark," said Smith.

Smith served in the Army from 2003 to 2009. She said after she got out, she felt isolated and alone, but the Wounded Warrior Project has helped her reconnect with fellow veterans who’ve become friends.

"It’s helped me to get out and interact with other vets. A lot of things that I have had the opportunity to do that I didn’t think I could do," Smith said.

With the help of Chef Omei Eaglerider, who runs Fry’s cooking school, Smith and about a dozen other veterans learned to slice, knead dough and bake their way to a delicious meal. It's something Lyndie De Young from the Wounded Warrior Project said is an amazing experience.

"They’re learning how to make homemade holiday-specific bread. So this is a fun way to build cooking skills that are healthier without as much preservatives, but at the same time they're connecting with others and having a great time," De Young said.

"Oh it’s tremendous to be part of the community and to see them get excited about food and it’s fantastic," said Eaglerider.

As for Asia Smith, she says she’s grateful that people recognize the sacrifice veterans have made, and she’s grateful for the way the Wounded Warrior Project is giving back to veterans like her.

It’s huge because a lot of people are supportive and some are not. So when you have an organization that helps veterans and people like this it, helps a lot.

