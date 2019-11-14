PHOENIX — Children from around Phoenix came together for a game worthy of the record books -- literally.

Phoenix Elementary School District #1, Fiesta Bowl Charities and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona teamed up to set a new Guinness World Record at Garfield Elementary on Wednesday.

The record? The world’s largest game of freeze tag.

The epic game included 2,172 kids from 13 Phoenix elementary schools.

The previous record freeze tag game had 1,393 players in Antwerp, Belgium in 2018.

Deanna Salazar, chief administrative officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, said no matter who ended up victorious in the game, it’s a win for everybody.

“How many people can say that they hold a Guinness Book of World Records record? And to be part of something where they can hold that book up and say, ‘That’s me,’ that’s exciting,” Salazar said.

The "Day of Play" not only encouraged the kids to strive toward their goals, but it also promoted a healthy, active lifestyle.