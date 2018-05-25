PHOENIX - ​A missing construction worker's body has been removed from a collapsed 32-foot hole after a drill rig fell on its side Monday morning.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the drill-rig operator was on the rig when it fell on its side Monday morning during construction for the Sky Train guideway system at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The worker's name hasn't yet been released.

Authorities had been working for days to find the body, with 50 tons of dirt being removed from the site during the search efforts. Crews said progress was slow because the ground around the hole was unstable.

The Medical Examiner's Office will now investigate alongside Phoenix police.

