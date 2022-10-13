PD: Worker killed after traffic pole falls on him in Buckeye

Police said the man was unloading the pole to install near Broadway and Miller Roads when the accident happened.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man was killed Thursday night after a traffic pole he was installing fell on him, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Police said the man was unloading the pole to install near Broadway and Miller Roads when the accident happened.

Police say the intersection is shut down to all traffic. Please avoid the area.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident. The victim is not being identified at this time.

BPD is on scene a fatal accident near Broadway/Miller where an adult male working to unload a traffic pole to be installed at the location was killed when the pole fell on him. Intersection is shut down to all traffic. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uP9T86kmcW — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) October 14, 2022

