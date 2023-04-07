x
7 women in Maricopa County jail recovering after overdosing

Penzone says the type of drugs and how they were obtained is still under investigation.
Maricopa County Estrella Jail. (PHOTO: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX — Maricopa County authorities say several women who overdosed in a Phoenix jail are expected to survive.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement that seven women being held in the Estrella Jail suffered drug overdoses Friday. All of them were taken to the hospital, where they are recovering.

Phoenix fire officials confirmed firefighters responded to the jail for an overdose.

Penzone says the type of drugs and how they were obtained is still under investigation. The sheriff, however, says he suspects they had taken fentanyl.

Additional officers have been sent to the jail to do a search of every pod for any contraband.

