Women are rushing to bridal stores Valentine's Day Weekend

Soon-to-be brides are jumping at the chance to try on dresses on Valentine's Day.

Many Valley women are celebrating Valentine’s Day by taking one step closer to the alter. Bridal stores in the valley say they have a full schedule this weekend, as soon-to-be brides try on dresses as Valentine's Day approaches.

Tailor Gratton finalized her dress choice Friday. This will be her last Valentine’s day as a Miss, before becoming Mrs. King on October, 16th 2021.

“This weekend is all about love so I’m really excited to be getting married and trying on all these pretty dresses,” says Gratton.

Luv Bridal in downtown Phoenix says they are fully booked Valentine’s Day weekend with women taking advantage of romance in the air.

“An overall sense of just love that makes them want to come in and celebrate that day,” said Lindsay Burke the manager of the Luv Bridal.

Gratton is crossing her fingers that with an October wedding date. She’s hoping the pandemic won’t ruin her plans.

“It makes me feel nervous but I’m excited about the wedding,” said Gratton.

Gratton met her fiancé Max King in college. After three years together, he popped question on the top of Superstition mountain.