Woman's death ruled 'accidental' after hiking trip with Phoenix cop

The death of Angela Tramonte has been attributed solely to "environmental heat exposure" after a Phoenix cop left her alone on a hiking trail last month.

PHOENIX — The death of a 31-year-old woman, who died last month after a Phoenix police officer took her hiking on Camelback Mountain and left her alone, has been declared an accident.

Angela Tramonte flew out to Phoenix from Boston to meet up with a Phoenix police officer to go hiking along the Echo Canyon trail on July 30.

According to the off-duty officer, Tramonte started feeling ill during their hike and she encouraged him to go on walking without her.

The officer said Tramonte was supposed to meet him back at the car, but at 1 p.m. he called 911 because he couldn’t find her.

It would take crews almost four hours to find Tramonte's body near a home off the trail.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has recently listed Tramonte's death as "accidental" and the result of heat exposure.

Phoenix police has previously said investigators didn't find anything suspicious about Tramonte's death.

Tramonte's family and friends have had suspicions about the circumstances surrounding Tramonte's death, especially since the off-duty cop claimed he and Tramonte didn't bring any water with them on a hike in the middle of the summer.

Up to Speed