Woman with serious burns after travel trailer fire

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — A woman is in serious condition after being pulled out of a travel trailer on fire, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

A woman in her 60s was pulled from the burning trailer before deputies responded to the scene in New River, MCSO said. The woman was transported by air to the Maricopa Medical Center in serious condition.

Doug Sarrett, one of the victim's neighbors who helped pull her out, said it didn't look like much of a fire when he first saw smoke.

"As soon as I opened the door, it was just completely full of smoke," he said. "[My friend Randy] got back in there, got back into the bedroom, got ahold of her, and drug her near the front. Then the three of us managed to get her on out through the door."

Things were falling off the ceiling and flames could be seen on the ceiling and on the floor, Sarrett said.

"I'm not sure I want to stay in a camp trailer anymore," Sarrett said.

It is not known at this time how the fire started, deputies said. Detectives are on the scene and are investigating the cause.

Authorities recommended everyone check to make sure they had a working smoke detector in their home and/or travel trailer.

