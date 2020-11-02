SURPRISE, Ariz. — A woman whose disappearance sparked a Silver Alert in the West Valley on Monday was found after she accidentally drove her car into a pond in Surprise early Tuesday.

Karen Strong's car was found half-submerged in a shallow community pond near Bell Road and Parkview Place in Surprise.

Strong, 77, lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and came to a stop in the pond, police said.

Strong was out of the car before medical crews or officers arrived on the scene. She was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Sky 12 was over the scene of the crash. The vehicle captured by Sky 12 cameras matched the description that the Arizona Department of Public Safety gave of Strong's vehicle.

Karen Strong

Arizona Department of Public Safety

Strong was initially reported missing on Monday afternoon. Her vehicle was described as a 2009 Ford Flex with a Louisiana license plate, SQH512, and an LSU sticker in the back window.

She was driving behind her son on their way to the Solstice Senior Living Facility near R.H. Johnson and Meeker boulevards in Sun City West. Her son turned into the parking lot but she kept driving on Camino Del Sol.

Strong was unable to be located. She had her purse, but not her cell phone.

She was described as a 5-foot-8 tall woman with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt.

The scene of the crash was about four miles from where Strong was last seen.