PHOENIX — Stephanie Oros was crossing the street with her three children near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road on Friday night when Oros and two of her children were struck by a car.

Oros' 2-year-old, in a stroller, got stuck underneath the Volkswagen Passat and was dragged about 1,000 feet.

Evelyn Arroyo saw the whole thing.

"I saw the stroller with little sparks," Arroyo said. "I could see the little girl's hand flipping around."

Arroyo shot a few seconds of video of the car and the license plate, then got out and stood in front of the Volkswagen.

"He didn't want to stop," Arroyo said. "I was begging for him to stop, I was hitting the hood. I told him there's a little girl under, and he's like 'no there's not.'"

Other bystanders came to help and Arroyo said she managed to unbuckle the 2-year-old from the stroller and pull her out.

"Her little eyes were going back and they were turning white," Arroyo said.

Oros and two of her children were hit by the car, it narrowly missed the third child. Everyone is expected to fully recover.

Police are looking for a blue Volkswagen Passat with license plate AGB3745. If you've seen this car, call Phoenix PD. Police have not released other information related to the suspect.

Provided by Oros family