'I was the one who almost had a heart attack': Woman visiting the Valley learns her pet pig can swim after it falls into a backyard pool

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — It was a scary moment for a woman visiting her mom in the Valley after her pet pig fell into a backyard pool.

While Holly Scehnet has taken her pet pig of three years all over the country, she’d never seen if he could swim.

“He’s gone cross country probably six times. He’s just like the best pet ever,” Scehnet said.

Dig and Scehnet live in Utah, and it appears as though Dig is comfortable in all types of weather.

“When he goes out to go to the bathroom, he eats snow the entire time, he doesn’t mind it,” Scehnet said.

The pair used to live along the beach in New York, and while Scehnet would take Dig to the beach, he never went into the water.

“He’d be full of sand, he’s gotta root in everything,” Scehnet said.

Last week, A doorbell camera in the backyard of Scehnet’s mom’s house caught the sight last week as her pig, who’s named Dig, was walking along the edge of the pool and slipped in.

“I kicked off my shoes because I didn’t know what he was going to do because he hadn’t swam before,” Scehnet said.

In the video, Scehnet is seen following Dig in the water from the edge of the pool.

“He went down like a bobber and was so smooth and from watching the dogs swim all the time and came right out on the stairs like it was no big deal,” Scehnet said. “I was the one who almost had a heart attack.”

The next day, the 80-pound pig slipped into the pool in the same spot again. Video from the same doorbell camera captured Dig swimming to the other side of the pool this time and getting out at a bench.

Now, extra barriers are in place to keep Dig from slipping in a third time, so he can enjoy the sunny backyard.

“He loves it here, like I said, he loves the sun,” Scehnet said.

